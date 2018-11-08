MEQUON -- Do you and your team have what it takes to compete in the 4th annual "Vet-Mazing Race?" Even if you don't come out on top, the event is all for a good cause. Kasey Chronis spent the morning at Moro Performance in Mequon with a preview.
About The Vet-Mazing Race (website)
The Vet-Mazing Race is a fun, fitness-themed race for all ability levels where teams of 4 compete in various events in Mequon and the community surrounding Moro Performance.
The event also includes a silent auction during our post-race luncheon and celebration.
All donations and money raised will go to the Recon & Sniper Foundation in support of the veteran community. The R&S Foundation focuses its resources on emergency financial funding, professional development, career mentoring, and active network building to help with suicide prevention and community re-integration. Find out more: http://www.reconsniperfoundation.org.
In 2015, we raised $3,527 and in 2016 we raised $5,125. We know 2017 is going to be our best year yet!
ANYONE is welcome to create a team and join in on our fundraiser and auction! All that is required is a $25 registration fee, which covers the cost of your team t-shirt, and a $100 pledge per person. This can come from you or from friends/family that wish to sponsor your participation in the Vet-Mazing Race.
If you are interested in signing up a team, giving a donation, or would like more information, please contact us or stop in to the gym pick up a registration packet!