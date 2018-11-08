Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Do you and your team have what it takes to compete in the 4th annual "Vet-Mazing Race?" Even if you don't come out on top, the event is all for a good cause. Kasey Chronis spent the morning at Moro Performance in Mequon with a preview.

About The Vet-Mazing Race (website)

The Vet-Mazing Race is a fun, fitness-themed race for all ability levels where teams of 4 compete in various events in Mequon and the community surrounding Moro Performance. The event also includes a silent auction during our post-race luncheon and celebration.

All donations and money raised will go to the Recon & Sniper Foundation in support of the veteran community. The R&S Foundation focuses its resources on emergency financial funding, professional development, career mentoring, and active network building to help with suicide prevention and community re-integration. Find out more: http://www.reconsniperfoundation.org. In 2015, we raised $3,527 and in 2016 we raised $5,125. We know 2017 is going to be our best year yet!

