Veterans, members of military get into Milwaukee Art Museum free on Veterans Day

MILWAUKEE — Veterans, active duty military personnel and their families can visit the Milwaukee Art Museum free of charge on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11.

Museum admission is free for military veterans and one guest.

The free admission program is also available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, as well as Active Duty and Reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Visitors to the Museum will be able to view all four temporary exhibitions including Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America, The San Quentin Project, Family Pictures and Constable? A Landscape Rediscovered. Families can also create art to take home in the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio.