Attention drivers: A look at upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact  your commute.

Hampton Avenue Bridge Project:

  • Nightly lane and ramp closures on I-43 N/S Sunday *11/11*, Monday *11/12*, Tuesday *11/13* and Wednesday *11/14* for paving and pavement marking
    Monday and Wednesday night work includes ramp closures at Capitol, Hampton and Silver Spring

I-41/894 Area projects:

  • Tuesday, November 13
    Lanes will be closed overnight WIS 100 Northbound from Theo Trecker Way to I-94 for mill and fill
  • Wednesday, November 14
    Lanes will be closed overnight WIS 100 Southbound from Theo Trecker Way to I-94 for mill and fill
    *Theo Trecker Way will be fully closed on Wednesday night from WIS 100 to 116th Street for mill and fill*

I-94 North - South

  • Friday, November 9
    Overnight full closure of I-94 WEST *NB* at Drexel Avenue 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. for storm sewer work
  • Sunday, November 11
    Full Closure of 7 Mile Road under I-94 until late December
  • Tuesday, November 13
    7 Mile Road entrance ramp to I-94 reopens
    Overnight full closure of I-94 West *NB* at Rawson Aveune 10 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. for storm sewer work
  • Wednesday, November 14
    Overnight full closure I-94 West *NB* at Drexel Avenue 10 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. for storm sewer work
  • Thursday, November 15
    Overnight full closure of I-94 West *NB* at Ryan Road 10 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. for storm sewer work)