× Backstreet Boys to perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11

MILWAUKEE — Backstreet Boys will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 11, 2019, as part of their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

“Everybody at Fiserv Forum has quit playing games and welcomes Backstreet Boys on Sept. 11, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha.