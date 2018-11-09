Bullet strikes home near 22nd and Locust on Milwaukee, 8-year-old boy injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Nov. 8. It happened around 6:40 p.m. near 22nd and Locust.

According to police, a family was inside their home when gunshots were fired outside of their residence. At least one bullet penetrated the home and struck an 8-year-old boy inside the house.

The boy was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. It is unclear if the house was targeted.