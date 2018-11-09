Caught on camera: West Allis police need help identifying theft suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two businesses thefts.

According to police, the Walgreens at 84th and Greenfield in West Allis and another Walgreens in Waukesha County have been targeted so far. Police say it is unknown if there are other incidents.

The subject is described as a male, black, wearing a jacket with a white front, one red sleeve, and one black sleeve, and carrying a black back.

The subject was traveling in a vehicle believed to be a black 2005-2007 Ford Five Hundred.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8094 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.