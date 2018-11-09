× DOT: Overnight bridge maintenance to occur along I-43 in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Beginning the night of Nov. 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to begin maintenance on the I-43 bridges over the Milwaukee River/Hampton Avenue in the city of Glendale.

According to a press release, an asphalt overlay will be applied to the surface of the bridge decks, while maintenance also occurs underneath the structures. To safely implement these improvements while maximizing traffic flow, most work will occur during the overnight hours.

What to Expect – November 11 to November 14:

Sunday night, November 11 Two lanes closed in each direction



Monday night, November 12 Two lanes closed in each direction Silver Spring Drive on-ramp to I-43 southbound – CLOSED Fiebrantz Avenue on-ramp (near Capitol Drive) to I-43 northbound – CLOSED I-43 northbound off-ramp to EAST Hampton Avenue – CLOSED I-43 northbound off-ramp to WEST Hampton Avenue – CLOSED



Tuesday night, November 13 Two lanes closed in each direction



Wednesday night, November 14 Two lanes closed in each direction Silver Spring Drive on-ramp to I-43 southbound – CLOSED Fiebrantz Avenue on-ramp (near Capitol Drive) to I-43 northbound – CLOSED I-43 northbound off-ramp to EAST Hampton Avenue – CLOSED I-43 northbound off-ramp to WEST Hampton Avenue – CLOSED

The Hampton Avenue on-ramp to I-43 southbound will remain open during this work.

It is anticipated that the above traffic impacts will be in place until approximately November 15, however work underneath the structures is scheduled to be complete by early December. Please note that this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

As always, visit 511wi.gov for more information on travel conditions.