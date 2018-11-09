Holiday Folk Fair: Explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You have a chance to travel the world -- all at State Fair Park. The Holiday Folk Fair is next weekend. Marina Croft with the Dance Academy of Mexico joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about who will be performing next Saturday.

You can eat around the world at the Holiday Folk Fair. Mary Zalenka of Sokol Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp to give us a taste.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Holiday Folk Fair (website)