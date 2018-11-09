‘It’s really significant:’ Salvation Army’s red kettles are back for another season of giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Salvation Army's red kettles are back for another season of giving.

"You'll hear the bells beginning today all the way through Christmas Eve," said Steven Merritt, Salvation Army Divisional Commander.

Every dollar marks one step closer to the Salvation Army's hefty goal.

"The large goal for Milwaukee is $3.8 million dollars," said Merritt.

Money that goes in will come right back out to help those in our community.

"It's really significant because there's a lot of people that are served," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

"We always say when we play on the same team, everybody wins," said Cecelia Gore, Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director.

Lifting spirits by providing presents and meals to families in need -- to help make this holiday season a happy one.

"We should think of the 67,000 kids who received meals from the Salvation Army each year," said Barrett.

"We accept it as part of the fabric of the holiday season across the city," said Merritt.