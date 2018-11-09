× Man charged, accused of stealing money from Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary Church

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pierre Valodine of Hubertus was arrested on Nov. 7 — accused of stealing money from the Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary Church in the Town of Erin, Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began after Valodine was suspected of stealing money from the church while he was sorting and counting money with other volunteers.

Detectives were able to conduct surveillance and successfully caught Valodine in the act of stealing money during the money counting process. Valodine admitted to stealing from the church.

Valodine had estimated that he had stolen about $50,000, however, officials say that number could be much higher.

Valodine made an appearance in Washington County Court and has been charged with two counts of theft> than $10,000.00 which are Class G Felonies.