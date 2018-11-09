× Menomonee Falls police need your help to ID theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help to identify a theft suspect.

Officials say the woman pictured in this post came into the Home Goods Store on Friday, Oct. 26. She selected several kitchenware items from the sales floor, and placed them in a shopping cart. Officials say the woman then took the items to the return counter, and returned the items as if she had already purchased them. The woman received a $331 gift card for the items she did not purchase. The female then bought one of the returned items with the gift card.

If anyone can identify the subject in the photo, call 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.