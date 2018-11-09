More than 16K rides given during the ‘Grand Hop-ening’ weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The operators of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, released information about the inaugural weekend of service in the city.
Officials say more than 16,000 rides were taken during the inaugural weekend of passenger service for The Hop. The system officially launched on Friday, Nov. 2.
Here are facts about the Grand Hop-ening weekend:
- 1 New streetcar line opened in Milwaukee
- 5 All five vehicles in The Hop’s fleet were utilized throughout the weekend
- 18 M-Line stations in operation
- 123 Volunteers assisted at stations
- 459 Percent increase in traffic to http://www.thehopmke.com website during the weekend
- 662 Hours logged by volunteers
- Over 700 Attendees at the Grand Hop-ening program and start of passenger service
- 743 New followers to The Hop’s social media accounts, helping The Hop eclipse 11,000 total followers and 100,000 social media impressions during the weekend
- 856.3 Miles traveled by The Hop’s fleet during the weekend
- Over 9,000 Route maps distributed
- Over 10,000 Hop stickers, buttons and tote bags distributed
- 16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening (1 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday)