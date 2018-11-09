× More than 16K rides given during the ‘Grand Hop-ening’ weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The operators of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, released information about the inaugural weekend of service in the city.

Officials say more than 16,000 rides were taken during the inaugural weekend of passenger service for The Hop. The system officially launched on Friday, Nov. 2.

Here are facts about the Grand Hop-ening weekend: