OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tatiana Stepanenko has been missing since 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes. She was carrying a brown backpack.

If you have any information on Tatiana’s whereabouts, call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.