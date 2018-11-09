Oak Creek police: Suspects tied to vehicle break-ins now in custody

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police say the suspects tied to nearly 30 vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex off Puetz Rd. are now in custody.

The vehicle break-ins occurred at five different buildings at the Springbrook Cercle (sic) Luxury Apartments complex on Thursday morning, Nov. 8. The brazen break-ins happened inside multiple underground parking areas.

Police have not released how the suspects got into the locked garages.

The Oak Creek Police Department indicated it is continuing the investigation and will present charges to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

