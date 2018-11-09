On to State! Winners head to Madison for State Football Championship Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Win and you head to Camp Randall for the Championship games. That was on the line for teams who made it to Level Four of the WIAA Football Playoffs. There were 7 games involving Milwaukee area teams. The High School Blitz Game of the Week was a Division 3 game as Catholic Memorial took on New Berlin Eisenhower at Kettle Moraine High School. Catholic Memorial moved on to Camp Randall with the 41 to 14 win. To see that game and all the rest just click on the video.

Muskego vs Marquette

In Division One, Muskego and Marquette dueling at arrowhead high school. Muskego leading 10-7 at half, but that changes when Daeleon Brown-Williams scores from 8 yards out, 14-10 Hilltoppers. The Warriors immediately answer with a burst, a 52 yard burst by Alex Current leading to this. A Muskego field goal attempt, but Shane O'Brien slips in for the block, Vincent Nigro picks it up and takes it to the Warriors 5 yard line. Maybe the game is decided here as Muskego stones the drive on 4th and goal. Their offense then marches 99 yards for the go ahead score. Then John Reiske secures the win with a 1 yard touchdown. Muskego heading to State.

Kimberly vs Fond du Lac

Defending champion Kimberly and Fond du Lac meeting up in Oshkosh. This one goes to overtime, where Kimberly scores a touchdown to match Fond du Lac. Then they go for 2 and the win, as Cody Staerkel jumps and finds Mitch Bartol in the end zone. Kimberly will defend their title with the 22 to 21 win.

Marshfield vs Homestead

Division 2 where undefeated Homestead faces Marshfield in Menasha. Third down for Marshfield when Eric Rodd takes Brant Bohman down for a loss forcing the punt. Homestead's defense coming up big a little later as they sack Ryan Krueger. Then it's the offense's turn, and they don't disappoint. Jared Schneider working the end around to perfection scoring easily. Homestead moves on with 12 to 7.

Waunakee vs Brookfield Central

Waunakee and Brookfield Central in Oconomowoc. Opening drive for the Lancers, Rashad Lampkin helping the cause with this nice 15 yard run, A few plays later they punch it in from one yard out, Lampkin capping off the drive. The Warriors respond on first down, the pitch and catch, Jarrett Wulf finding Sawyer Maly for 39 yards. That leads to Maly connecting with Will Ross for the score. Brookfield Central moves on with the 20 to 13 win.

Lakeside Lutheran vs Racine St. Catherine's

Racine St. Catherine's hoping to reach the Division 4 championship game facing Lakeside Lutheran. First possession of game, Warriors on a nice drive, but with the snow and wind, Angels force and recover the fumble. Isaiah Sodd gets St. Cat's going with the longest run on the ensuing drive leading to him scoring from 7 yards out and a 6-0 lead. Racine St. Catherine's moves on to Camp Randall with the 30 to 28 win.

Lake Country Lutheran vs St. Mary's Springs

A big battle for a Division 5 championship berth between Lake Country Lutheran and St. Mary's Springs Academy in West Bend. St. Mary's up by a score and looking for more, as Mitchell Waechter airing it out to Cade Christensen for the 27 yard touchdown and the 14 to nothing lead. But the Lightning strike back, Jack Levernz taking the swing pass, jumping over a defender, breaking another tackle and picking up the first down. Same drive, Ethan Wilkins hitting Bryce Haertle for the score making it 14-6. But all St. Mary's SPrings after that and they get the 41 to 12 win.

Racine Lutheran vs Lancaster

In Division 6, Racine Lutheran and Lancaster with Madison on their mind. The Racine Lutheran Crusaders will move on, with the 55 to 28 win.