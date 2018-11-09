SKYFOX shows you the beauty of the season’s 1st snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It is a pretty sure bet that the season's first snowfall slowed your commute to work or wherever you were headed on Friday morning, Nov. 9. But we are pretty confident you couldn't help but notice the beauty this storm system left behind.

We sent FOX6 Photojournalist Kale Zimny out to capture some of Mother Nature's work with SKYFOX -- and share the unique bird's eye view of the winter splendor. He flew SKYFOX along Milwauke's lakefront -- very near Maier Festival Park. The drone captured some amazing shots near the lighthouse -- as well as the Hoan Bridge.

Enjoy.