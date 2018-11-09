US Marshals seek Jeromiah Bolden; ‘He’s a danger, he’s very impulsive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The first snowfall has fallen, a new season is here. But the warrant for a 19-year-old still looms in the air.

“I think it's only a matter of time before he commits another crime,” the U.S. Marshal on the case said. “He's a danger, he's very impulsive."

“The U.S. Marshal Service is looking for Jeromiah Bolden,” the agent said.

Authorities say Bolden walked away from a Huber facility near 37th and Wisconsin in July.

“He was convicted, and is now a convicted felon at the age of 19 years old,” the agent said.

U.S. Marshals say Bolden accumulated a lengthy criminal history at a young age.

“He does have a lengthy arrest and criminal record. Unfortunately I can't discuss anything that's juvenile related,” the agent said.

There is now concern for the people Bolden is surrounding himself with.

“Many of these males are involved in numerous crimes within the city of Milwaukee to include carjackings, armed robberies” the agent said. “Certainly if someone were to see him and knows exactly where he is, he is a wanted fugitive. They can certainly dial 911 or they can dial the U.S. Marshal Service,”

Bolden is primarily associated with Milwaukee’s north side in the area of 27th and Hadley or the area of 35th and Meinecke.

"He does go by the name of 'Lil Jero' or 'Lil J,” the U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities also want to remind Bolden a warrant never goes away. It is never too late for him to do the right thing.

“We would ask that he turn himself in. He can finish the time that's owed to the Department of Corrections,” the agent said.

Call the tipline at 414-297-3707 if you can help in this case.