Wauwatosa East HS associate principal placed on administrative leave pending investigation

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa East High School officials announced Friday, Nov. 9 Associate Principal Rob Day has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave pending an investigation that’s underway.

Wauwatosa School District Superintendent Phil Ertl says they were notified of an external investigation related to Day on October 23. District officials did not disclose the details of the investigation but immediately placed Day on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

“Maintaining the integrity of the investigation is critical and as such, we have waited to communicate about his leave as facts are gathered. Following the conclusion of the external investigation, the District will begin its own internal investigation,” the school district said in a news release. “During a non-disciplinary leave, it is important to emphasize that the district has reached no conclusions whatsoever and, as with all investigations, will not do so until the investigation is complete. We respectfully ask the school community to refrain from participating in the sharing of rumors or gossip as it is not helpful in the process.”

