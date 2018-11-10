× Admirals Get Penned In By Hogs; 2-1

MILWAUKEE –Colin Blackwell scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Tom McCollum allowed just two goals on the night, but suffered the hard-luck loss in goal for Milwaukee. The loss was the fifth straight for the Admirals, who had won eight of 10 to begin the season.

The game was scoreless for nearly 35 minutes before Rockford’s Justin Auger put the Hogs up 1-0 on his first career AHL goal.

However, Blackwell responded for Milwaukee, using his speed to get around a Rockford defending at the blueline and then drive hard to the net where his shot went bar-down to level the score at one. It was the second goal in as many games for Blackwell and his third on the season.

The IceHogs broke the tie with 4:01 to play in the third period on Joni Tuulola’s first goal of the season.

McCollum was pulled in favor of an extra attacker for the final two minutes of the game, but the Ads couldn’t solve Anton Forsberg, who ended the night with 19 saves on 20 Milwaukee shots.

