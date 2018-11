× Firefighters quickly extinguish flames in Racine apartment fire

RACINE — Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish a fire Friday night, Nov. 9.

The fire began around 9 p.m. near 10th and Villa Street.

According to the Racine Fire Department, fire crews found a small fire in the first floor stairwell walls of the building.

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.