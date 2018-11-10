FOX6 News wins 11 Chicago/Midwest Emmy awards

CHICAGO — The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out its 2017-2018 Emmy Awards on Saturday night, Nov. 10, and FOX6 News took home 11 Emmy awards!

The FOX6 News Emmy winners are as follows:

Category #4-b Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series (Award to the Reporter/Producer) Winner: Dirty Deeds: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers. WITI

Winner: Dirty Deeds: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers. WITI Category #6-b Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer

Winner: Inside Foxconn – Brad Hicks, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Winner: Inside Foxconn – Brad Hicks, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI Category #6-c Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime (Award to the Reporter/Producer) Winner: No Face, No Case: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Winner: No Face, No Case: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Konkle, Bryan Polcyn

Category #6-f Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science (Award to the Reporter/Producer) Winner: Life At Lambeau: Ben Handelman, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Winner: Life At Lambeau: Ben Handelman, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Ben Handelman

Category #6-g Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest (Award to the Reporter/Producer) Winner: The Whole Milwaukee: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, John Upton, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

Winner: The Whole Milwaukee: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, John Upton, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI

John Upton

Category #6-j Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion (Award to the Reporter/Producer) Winner: Dad of Eight, Father to All: Stephanie Grady, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Producer. WITI

Winner: Dad of Eight, Father to All: Stephanie Grady, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Producer. WITI

Stephanie Grady

Category #21-e Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer Carl Deffenbaugh – Composite. WITI

Carl Deffenbaugh – Composite. WITI Category #21-f Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment ReporterWinner: Jonathon Gregg – Composite. WITI Jonathon Gregg