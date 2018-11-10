FOX6 News wins 11 Chicago/Midwest Emmy awards

CHICAGO — The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out its 2017-2018 Emmy Awards on Saturday night, Nov. 10, and FOX6 News took home 11 Emmy awards!
The FOX6 News Emmy winners are as follows:
- Category #4-b Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series (Award to the Reporter/Producer)Winner: Dirty Deeds: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers. WITI
- Category #6-b Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer
Winner: Inside Foxconn – Brad Hicks, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI
- Category #6-c Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime (Award to the Reporter/Producer)Winner: No Face, No Case: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI
-
-
- Category #6-f Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science (Award to the Reporter/Producer)Winner: Life At Lambeau: Ben Handelman, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI
-
-
- Category #6-g Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest (Award to the Reporter/Producer)Winner: The Whole Milwaukee: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, John Upton, Kale Zimny, Producers. WITI
-
-
- Category #6-j Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion (Award to the Reporter/Producer)Winner: Dad of Eight, Father to All: Stephanie Grady, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Producer. WITI
-
-
- Category #21-e Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Correspondent/Narrator/PerformerCarl Deffenbaugh – Composite. WITI
- Category #21-f Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment ReporterWinner: Jonathon Gregg – Composite. WITIJonathon Gregg
- Category #21-g Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative ReporterWinner: Bryan Polcyn – Composite. WITI
-
-
- Category #26-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – NewsWinner: Andrew Konkle – Composite. WITI
-
-
- Category #28-a Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer – NewsWinner: LeeAnn Watson – The Back Roads. WITI
-
-