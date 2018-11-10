× Good Samaritans pull unconscious man from burning car in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are crediting good Samaritans for saving a driver from a burning car. The incident happened early Saturday, Nov. 10 near Highway V and State Highway 20/Washington Avenue.

Police say around 7 a.m., a 31-year-old Mount Pleasant man was driving westbound on State Highway 20, and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Racine. Officials say the 31-year-old man’s vehicle came to rest in the southwest ditch where it started on fire.

According to police, several good Samaritans stopped to help with the crash, and pulled the unconscious man from the burning vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.

The male victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital in critical condition. The woman was transported to Ascension Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Mount Pleasant police and fire departments responded to the scene, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. No citations were issued. State Highway 20 was closed for approximately four hours while officials were on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.