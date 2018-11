LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee bucks paid tribute to the 12 victims of the Thousand Oaks, California shooting ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 10.

A moment of silence was held for the 12 people who lost their lives when a gunman stormed a Southern California bar and opened fire earlier this week.

