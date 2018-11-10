PHOTOS: More than 1,000 vets march in annual Veterans Day Parade

Posted 7:26 pm, November 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21PM, November 10, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Honoring our veterans here in Wisconsin and beyond. Saturday, Nov. 10 marked the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Milwaukee.

More than 1,000 veterans and military from all over southeastern Wisconsin marched in the parade.

There were also a number of floats, marching bans and baton twirlers.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

The parade route ended at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center on Lincoln Memorial Drive, where people also took part in a memorial service.

Sunday, Nov. 11 marks the officials holiday.