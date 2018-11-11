× ‘A terrible tragedy:’ Mother accused of killing son, 18, daughter, 16, as they slept

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A mother shot and killed her 18-year-old son and injured her two daughters in a triple shooting in Oklahoma, according to officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. One of the daughters later died at the hospital.

The mother, identified as Amy Hall, 38, was arrested on a count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. Prosecutors say Hall killed her children as they slept.

Kayson Toliver, 18, was a senior running back for the Beggs Golden Demons football team.

Beggs Public Schools Superintendent Brian Terry said Beggs junior Kloee Toliver, 16, was in critical condition and the other daughter is in stable condition. Kloee Toliver died on Nov. 6. She was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Sheriff Eddy Rice said they received a 911 call at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 off South 130 Street for multiple gunshot victims from a guest that was inside the house at the time of the shooting. Hall told officials that she shot Kloee Toliver early Nov. 1 at their home in Okmulgee, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Hall also fatally shot her 18-year-old son , Kayson Toliver, and tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter.

Police were called out to the house multiple times for domestic issues, Rice said. No arrests were ever made.

Terry said they have their counselors and other counselors from other schools on hand to talk to Beggs students.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for the Beggs community,” the superintendent said.

Officials said they do not know what the motive was behind the fatal shooting.