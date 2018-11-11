Crash closes all lanes of I-41 SB/NB at County Highway K in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A crash closed all lanes of I-41 SB at County Highway K in Washington County Sunday afternoon, Nov. 11.

Updated | WASHINGTON Co | Crash | I-41 NB/SB | CTH K | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) November 11, 2018

WisDOT officials said all of I-41 southbound was being blocked at the off-ramp to County Highway K, and traffic was exiting at County Highway K — re-entering at the on-ramp.

The left lane of I-41 NB was also being blocked.

Cleared | WASHINGTON Co | Crash | I-41 NB | CTH K | Left Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) November 11, 2018

These photos from the Washington County Insider show the crash scene. The Washington County Insider reported Flight for Life was responding:

The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene.