Crash closes all lanes of I-41 SB/NB at County Highway K in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A crash closed all lanes of I-41 SB at County Highway K in Washington County Sunday afternoon, Nov. 11.
WisDOT officials said all of I-41 southbound was being blocked at the off-ramp to County Highway K, and traffic was exiting at County Highway K — re-entering at the on-ramp.
The left lane of I-41 NB was also being blocked.
These photos from the Washington County Insider show the crash scene. The Washington County Insider reported Flight for Life was responding:
The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene.