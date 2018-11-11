× Fiber issue causes 911 outage for Charter subscribers south of Forest Home Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Charter Communications contacted the Milwaukee Police Department’s Communications Division Sunday morning, Nov. 11 advising that they are experiencing a fiber issue South of West Forest Home Avenue.

According to police, subscribers in the affected area will be unable to call 911 via their Charter Communications Service. Charter Communications did not provide boundaries for the affected area or an estimated time of when services will be restored.

Charter Communications will notify MPD when 911 service has been restored to the affected area.