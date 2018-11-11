Home sweet home: Packers look for win vs. Dolphins after 2 straight losses
GREEN BAY — The matchup Sunday, Nov. 11 featuring the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins marks Green Bay’s first home game in nearly four weeks, and the Packers’ lone game at Lambeau Field over a 47-day span (Oct. 16-Dec. 1).
The following players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s game, according to Packers.com:
Green Bay Packers
- 8 QB Tim Boyle
- 18 WR Randall Cobb
- 20 CB Kevin King
- 25 CB Will Redmond
- 39 S Ibraheim Campbell
- 70 T/G Alex Light
Starting lineup changes: No. 19 Equanimeous St. Brown was expected to start at wide receiver for Cobb; No. 26 Bashaud Breeland was expected to start at cornerback for King.
Note: The Packers only declared six inactive players with the active roster currently at 52 players.
Miami Dolphins
- 17 QB Ryan Tannehill
- 62 C/G Ted Larsen
- 70 T Ja’Wuan James
- 76 DE Jonathan Woodard
- 78 T Laremy Tunsil
- 81 TE Durham Smythe
- 90 DE Charles Harris
44.501341 -88.062208