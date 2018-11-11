× Home sweet home: Packers look for win vs. Dolphins after 2 straight losses

GREEN BAY — The matchup Sunday, Nov. 11 featuring the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins marks Green Bay’s first home game in nearly four weeks, and the Packers’ lone game at Lambeau Field over a 47-day span (Oct. 16-Dec. 1).

The following players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s game, according to Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers 8 QB Tim Boyle

18 WR Randall Cobb

20 CB Kevin King

25 CB Will Redmond

39 S Ibraheim Campbell

70 T/G Alex Light Starting lineup changes: No. 19 Equanimeous St. Brown was expected to start at wide receiver for Cobb; No. 26 Bashaud Breeland was expected to start at cornerback for King. Note: The Packers only declared six inactive players with the active roster currently at 52 players.