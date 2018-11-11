Home sweet home: Packers look for win vs. Dolphins after 2 straight losses

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers tries to hold off defender defensive end Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter during a game at Sun Life Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The matchup Sunday, Nov. 11 featuring the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins marks Green Bay’s first home game in nearly four weeks, and the Packers’ lone game at Lambeau Field over a 47-day span (Oct. 16-Dec. 1).

The following players were declared inactive ahead of Sunday’s game, according to Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers

  • 8 QB Tim Boyle
  • 18 WR Randall Cobb
  • 20 CB Kevin King
  • 25 CB Will Redmond
  • 39 S Ibraheim Campbell
  • 70 T/G Alex Light

Starting lineup changes: No. 19 Equanimeous St. Brown was expected to start at wide receiver for Cobb; No. 26 Bashaud Breeland was expected to start at cornerback for King.

Note: The Packers only declared six inactive players with the active roster currently at 52 players.

Miami Dolphins

  • 17 QB Ryan Tannehill
  • 62 C/G Ted Larsen
  • 70 T Ja’Wuan James
  • 76 DE Jonathan Woodard
  • 78 T Laremy Tunsil
  • 81 TE Durham Smythe
  • 90 DE Charles Harris

