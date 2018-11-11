LIVE: An aerial view of the wildfires as they make their way through the state of California

It’s a girl for model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander 👶

NEW YORK CITY - FEBRUARY 22: Kate Upton with Justin Verlander on the red carpet at the '#LEGENDARYFUTURE' Roadshow 2018 New York on February 22, 2018.

HOUSTON — It’s a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple’s first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren’t released.

Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”

