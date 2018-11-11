× Police investigate sexual assault near UW-Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Friday morning, Nov. 9 near the UW-Milwaukee campus.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near North and Cambridge.

According to police, the suspect entered the apartment complex, approached the victim from behind and assaulted the victim. The suspect then left the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as male, white, 44 to 49 years old, 6’6” tall, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket, and a black knit hat.

Police say the victim is not affiliated with UW-Milwaukee and believe the suspect in the case is also not connected to the university.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department Tip Line at 414-935-7360.