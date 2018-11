MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is currently helping residents who have been displaced by a fire that broke out early Sunday morning, Nov. 11.

It happened at a 4-unit apartment building near Hopkins and Sheridan around 2:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire was mostly outside of the building, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the inside of the apartment complex.

All of the building residents made it out safely. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.