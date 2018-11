Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Carter Schmidt is a senior at Germantown High School. He was part of the varsity volleyball team that won the State title. It was the Warhawks first boy's volleyball championship. Carter never picked up a volleyball until he went out for the sport as a freshman. He is a 4-sport athlete at Germantown, also playing basketball, golf and baseball. He has two younger brothers that are also heavily involved in sports.

Carter Schmidt

Germantown Senior

Volleyball