4-year-old on a mission to hand out free meals to the homeless: ‘It’s just the right thing to do’

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 4-year-old boy from Alabama and his father are traveling across the country, handing out free meals to the homeless.

Austin Perine is proof that not all superheroes wear capes.

"I feed the homeless and I make them smile," said Perine.

The young hero from Alabama is on a mission to hand out free meals across the country. Portland, Oregon was stop #8 on his 10-city tour -- part of his campaign called "Show Love." He tells each recipient: "Don't forget to show love!"

"It means you care about someone, no matter what they look like," said Perine.

With burgers in hand, he brought his superpowers to an in-patient treatment center.

"He brought burgers, you know, and then I talked to him, and you know, he's doing his little Superman thing. We have random acts of violence, so it's good to have random acts of kindness and love coming here -- showing love at VOA," said Timothy Davis, with Volunteers of America Oregon's Men's Residential Center.

After dishing out 160 meals, Perine said he plans on continuing to spread his amazing energy and compassion, and, of course, his love.

"That was quick! We're going to order some more!" said Perine.

"God works in mysterious ways. Big, big, big blessings in a small package," said Davis.

"It just the right thing to do -- and everyone needs love," said Perine.