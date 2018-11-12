Add some green: The side salad that is a perfect compliment to a Thanksgiving feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a simple side full of fall flavors -- and it's a perfect, lighter addition to all the heavier, traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Heather Ferber with Better Health by Heather joins FOX6 WakeUp to help you get your green on come turkey day!

Fall Greens & Pomegranate Salad with Bacon Dressing

Serves 4 (as side salads)

Ingredients

Salad:

4 cups arugula

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup celery, chopped

¼ cup chives/green onions, chopped

¼ parsley

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

Dressing:

3 strips bacon

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon olive oil

sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Prepare bacon, to be on the crispier side. Set aside to allow to cool.

2. Layer arugula on 4 small plates.

3. Top arugula with pomegranate seeds, cranberries, celery, chives, parsley and walnuts.

4. In a small glass jar, mix apple cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Shake well.

5. Crumble bacon into the dressing mix.

6. Spoon dressing equally over layered salads. Serve immediately.

7. Enjoy your Turkey Day knowing you`ve include your leafy greens