MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at Farwell and Kane on the city’s east side.

The robbery occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The suspect is masked and is wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans, white shoes, and is armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is urged contact the Robbery Division at 414-935-7360.