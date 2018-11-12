Donate generously to FOX6 Coats for Kids, help keep kids warm this winter

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 Coats for Kids is here now through Sunday, Dec. 9.

ALL sizes of coats are welcomed and needed. ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

Have coats to donate?

CLICK HERE for the 2018 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, where to donate (including all the participating Steinhafels and Johnson Financial Group locations), how to qualify for a free pick up from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and more!

Don’t have a coat to donate? You can still help!

For the first time, FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept on-line monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. CLICK HERE to make your generous donation now.