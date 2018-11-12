It’s the next best thing to Santa’s workshop — Toyland at Blain’s Farm and Fleet

WAUKESHA -- It's the next best thing to Santa's workshop. Open until Christmas Eve, Toyland at Blain's Farm and Fleet has all the season's hottest buys. Kasey spent the morning at its Waukesha store.
