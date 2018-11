MILWAUKEE — Toy Story fans — here is something to look forward to in 2019.

Disney and Pixar release on Monday, Nov. 12 the trailer for Toy Story 4. You see all of the favorite characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex and Mr. Potato Head. But the trailer also eludes to a made-up toy that looks like a spork.

Toy Story 4 is slated for the big screen in summer 2019.