Milwaukee police: 38-year-old man shot after physical altercation near 14th and Harrison

MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after a physical altercation near 14th and Harrison on Monday morning, Nov. 12.

Officials say the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. The victim apparently got into a physical altercation with a known person — which resulted with the victim being shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody.