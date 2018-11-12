Milwaukee police on scene of officer-involved shooting near 35th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 35th and Clarke on the city’s north side.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. — when officers responded to the neighborhood for a report of a subject with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the person matching the description provided to them. An encounter ensued — and an officer discharged his duty weapon — striking the subject. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

The victim is a 42-year-old man who is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

The officer is 38 years old and has been with Milwaukee police for 13 years. He was assigned to District 3.

Milwaukee police will be investigating this case — as it did not result in death.