LIVE: News conference regarding the restaurant grading system in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police on scene of officer-involved shooting near 35th and Clarke

Posted 1:17 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:10PM, November 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 35th and Clarke on the city’s north side.

Shooting scene near 35th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. — when officers responded to the neighborhood for a report of a subject with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the person matching the description provided to them. An encounter ensued — and an officer discharged his duty weapon — striking the subject. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

The victim is a 42-year-old man who is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

The officer is 38 years old and has been with Milwaukee police for 13 years. He was assigned to District 3.

Shooting scene near 35th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police will be investigating this case — as it did not result in death.