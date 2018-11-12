× Only on FOX6: Packers, Seahawks square off Thursday night under the lights

SEATTLE — It’s a short week of practice for the Green Bay Packers before they head west to take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday, Nov. 15. It is a game you can see only on FOX6 — with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. We’ll also have a pregame edition of FOX6 News at 6 — and a postgame edition of FOX6 News at 10.

According to Packers.com, the game marks Green Bay’s second Thursday night game at Seattle (Week 1 in 2014). Including the postseason, it will be the seventh time the two teams have played since 2012.

Green Bay has won three straight over Seattle, including a 17-9 victory in Week 1 last season. It is the third time the Packers have played at the Seahawks in the month of November (1987, 2006). Thursday will also be the last of three games the Packers will have played in a 12-day span.

The Packers have played three primetime games so far this season, defeating the Chicago Bears, 24-23, in Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers, 33-30, in Week 6, and losing at the New England Patriots, 31-17, in Week 9.