Police: 'Multiple individuals' taken to hospital after warehouse shooting in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico were on the scene of a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital Monday night, Nov. 12.

CNN affiliate KOAT said it happened at a warehouse near Broadway Boulevard and Woodward Road. KOAT reported at least three people were shot.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. we received a call of an active shooter at the 3200 block of Broadway SE in the Valley Area Command. Multiple individuals were transported to the hospital. The shooter is currently not in custody. More information to follow. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 13, 2018

We are asking residents in the area to shelter in place and call 911 in an emergency or if you see anything suspicious. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 13, 2018

Officials with the University of New Mexico Hospitals said they were treating three patients — all of them in critical condition.

.@UNMHospitals has received three (3) patients from the incident in SW Albuquerque. All three are in critical condition. We will not be releasing further details tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted. @ABQPOLICE #UNMHealth — UNM HSC (@UNMHSC) November 13, 2018

BROADWAY INCIDENT: Suspect Waid Anthony Melton. Driving a 1999 black Mazda B300 club cab NM plate 917-RSM (Photo not actual vehicle, but same make and model). If spotted, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Suspect considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Ap4fybUbZj — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 13, 2018

KOAT said a warehouse manager confirmed the shooter was a current employee.

Police asked that everyone shelter in place and call 911 in an emergency of if they spotted anything suspicious. They said the shooter was not in custody.