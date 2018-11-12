Police: ‘Multiple individuals’ taken to hospital after warehouse shooting in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico were on the scene of a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital Monday night, Nov. 12.
CNN affiliate KOAT said it happened at a warehouse near Broadway Boulevard and Woodward Road. KOAT reported at least three people were shot.
Officials with the University of New Mexico Hospitals said they were treating three patients — all of them in critical condition.
KOAT said a warehouse manager confirmed the shooter was a current employee.
Police asked that everyone shelter in place and call 911 in an emergency of if they spotted anything suspicious. They said the shooter was not in custody.
35.084386 -106.650422