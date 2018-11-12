× Robin Vos strikes defiant tone in re-election as Assembly speaker

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is striking a defiant tone as he faces working with Democrat Tony Evers as governor.

Vos said Monday after being re-elected as speaker that he will work with Evers when he can, but “We are not going to roll over and play dead like they assume we probably should.”

He says Republicans must protect their legacy and “stand like bedrock to guarantee that Wisconsin does not go back.”

Republicans will return with a 63-36 majority in the Assembly. They lost one open seat in last week’s election.

Vos and Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke were re-elected by fellow GOP lawmakers with no opposition.

