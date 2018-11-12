× Swatting incident leads to heavy police presence in St. Francis neighborhood

ST. FRANCIS — Police said a “swatting” incident led to a heavy police presence in the neighborhood near Delaware and Bottsford in St. Francis Monday night, Nov. 12.

Police said at approximately 6:34 p.m., dispatch received a call from an unknown caller who stated they had just shot a family member inside a residence and they were holding other family members hostage. This call prompted a large police response to the residence — including activation of the “South Shore Joint Tactical Team.”

Officers were able to make contact at the residence and determined that everyone was safe and unaware that a call of such nature had been placed.

Investigators determined this to be a “swatting” incident.

Police said swatting is the harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency.

An investigation into the origin of the call is ongoing.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public as a result of this “swatting” incident.