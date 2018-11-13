× Braves’ Brian Snitker named 2018 NL Manager of the Year

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was named the 2018 National League manager of the Year.

Snitker beat out Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Colorado Rockies skipper Bud Black for the top spot.

On the American League side, the nominees included Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Bob Melvin of the Oakland A’s.

