Braves’ Brian Snitker named 2018 NL Manager of the Year

Posted 5:20 pm, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:22PM, November 13, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to an MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was named the 2018 National League manager of the Year.

Snitker beat out Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Colorado Rockies skipper Bud Black for the top spot.

On the American League side, the nominees included Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays, Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Bob Melvin of the Oakland A’s.