Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Forbes '30 Under 30′ list

MILWAUKEE — It’s no surprise Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a list of the top NBA players in the league, but he also made another list: the Forbes top 30 Under 30.

The 23-year-old Greek Freak’s earnings are up 500 percent this season, much of that due to a $100 million deal with the Bucks and a Nike contract extension that will pay an estimated $9 million the first year.

Congrats, Giannis!

Also under the ‘Sports’ category for Forbes 30 Under 30 list, is Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin, New York Jets OT Kelvin Beachum, freestyle skier for Team USA David Wise, and LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson — among others.