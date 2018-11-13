Create unique, seasonal decor for your home at Thirsty Hammer Workshop

CEDARBURG -- From project supplies to an inspiring work space -- the folks at Thirsty Hammer Workshop in Cedarburg are on-hand to help you create unique, seasonal decor for your home.

About Thirsty Hammer Workshops (website)

Thirsty Hammer Workshops provide everything you need to create custom home decor — from project supplies to creative and knowledgeable Art-tenders who provide step-by-step instructions, inspiration, and fun! You can check out the gallery for all our designs and pricing! More than simply personalized, the objects you make are personal and unique creations that you’ll be proud to display in your home. At the end of a Thirsty Hammer studio event, you will get to take your finished project home with you! We have food, beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase in all of our workshops. Thirsty Hammer events are as much about the experience as they are about creating customized signs and other home decor pieces.