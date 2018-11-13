× ‘I’m taking responsibility:’ Dorian Ramsey to spend 12 years in prison in death of Kenneth Deramus

MILWAUKEE — Dorian Ramsey was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 to 12 years in prison and another 8 years of extended supervision in connection with the death of Kenneth Deramus.

Deramus was attacked in his own driveway during an attempted carjacking near 3rd and Keefe in February. Deramus died in April — after spending weeks in the hospital unconscious.

Ramsey was initially charged with aggravated battery in the case. But after Deramus died, the charges against Ramsey were amended to second degree reckless homicide.

In court on Tuesday, Ramsey was allowed to speak before sentencing was handed down.

“First thing I would like to do is apologize to the deceased, the family of the deceased, my family and my community,” Ramsey said. “I never would have thought I would have to associate my name with the word homicide, murder or anything to its likeness.”

Ramsey told the judge he suffers from severe anxiety and PTSD. He claims he blacked out during the incident with Deramus — and when he came to, he immediately turned himself into authorities.

“I’m taking responsibility for my actions. And Your Honor, I’m deeply remorseful, sad and hurt that we are here today at this time, this moment,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey asked for help with his mental health.