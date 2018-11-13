× Latest report cards show performance is up in Wisconsin schools and districts

MADISON — Performance is up in Wisconsin schools and districts, based on the latest school report cards.

The state Department of Public Instruction released the latest report cards on Tuesday. They measure performance of 2,114 public schools, 281 private choice schools and 422 school districts.

The report cards are designed to be used by people living in the districts to hold schools accountable for their performance and growth, or reduction in scores, from year to year.

In total, nearly 84 percent of schools met or exceeded expectations this year. That is up from about 82 percent each of the previous two years.

Nearly all school districts — 96 percent — met or exceeded expectations this year. That is up from 95 percent last year and 91 percent two years ago.