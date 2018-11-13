× Letter sent to parents in Sheboygan after student said he was approached while walking to school

SHEBOYGAN — Officials with the Sheboygan Area School District sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday, Nov. 13 after a student said he was approached by a blue van while walking to school.

The letter says the Grant Elementary School student walked away and arrived at school safely — where he immediately reported the incident to officials at the school office. They reported the incident to police.

School district officials offered these safety procedures for parents to review with their child(ren):

Don’t walk or play alone.

Make sure all children walk in groups.

Walk in safe areas – avoid parking lots, paths through wooded areas, secluded areas, loose gravel, and busy roads.

Stay away from and never get into a car with a stranger.

If you are afraid someone is following you, scream ‘help’ and run to the closest area where there are people.

Always tell parents where you are going.

Play in public places with friends.